A web browser security testing, privacy testing, and troubleshooting tool.

Device Type / Model:
iDevice types/models can be spoofed.

Unknown. Could not detect.
Operating System:
iOperating systems can be spoofed.

Unknown. Could not detect.
True Operating System Core:
iDetects true operating system core even if the operating system is spoofed.

Unknown
Browser:
iBrowsers can be spoofed.

CCBot
True Browser Core:
iSupports detecting true browser core even if the browser is spoofed, for:
Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Internet Explorer, Safari, Opera, Konqueror.

Unknown
IP Address (WAN):
iSupports detecting IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.
Supports detecting both the default and fallback (if assigned) IP addresses.

35.173.238.138  (IPv4)
Tor IP Address:
i"Tor" is free software and an open network that helps users defend against traffic analysis, a form of network surveillance that threatens personal freedom and privacy, confidential business activities and relationships, and state security.

No
VPN IP Address:

Yes
Proxy IP Address:
iSupports detecting some proxy servers.

None detected
Hostname:

ec2-35-173-238-138.compute-1.amazonaws.com
Location:
Country:

United States (US)
Region:

Virginia (VA)
City:

Ashburn
Latitude & Longitude:

39.04690, -77.49030
Geolocation:

Unknown
ISP:

Amazon.com
Nameservers:

ns-1321.awsdns-37.org

ns-1670.awsdns-16.co.uk

ns-27.awsdns-03.com

ns-967.awsdns-56.net

Connection Status:
Local Area Network (LAN) (Live):

Unknown
Internet Access:

Unknown
Connection Type:
Local Area Network (LAN):

Unknown
Wide Area Network (WAN):

Broadband
Date & Time:
System (Live):

Unknown
System Time Zone:

Unknown
Local:

Thu, Mar 23, 2023, 19:31:23  (UTC-04:00 EDT) (DST: Yes)
Local Time Zone:

America/New_York
Fingerprinting Resistance:

None detected
Canvas:

Unknown
Canvas Fingerprinting:
iDetects if canvas fingerprinting is allowed, blocked, or spoofed.

Unknown
AudioContext:
i"AudioContext" is part of the "Web Audio API". The "Web Audio API" is for processing and synthesizing audio in web applications. The "AudioContext" interface represents an audio-processing graph built from audio modules linked together.

Unknown
AudioContext Fingerprinting:
iDetects if "AudioContext" fingerprinting is allowed, disabled/blocked, or spoofed.

Unknown
User Agent:
iA user agent string usually contains the device type, operating system name and version, browser name and version, engine name and version, engine details, and sometimes other information.
User agents can be spoofed.
Supports some spoofing detection.
Supports detecting all user agents.

CCBot/3.0 (https://commoncrawl.org/faq/; info@commoncrawl.org)
HTTP Request Headers:

Accept:

text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8

Accept-Encoding:
gzip

Accept-Language:
en-us,en-gb,en;q=0.7,*;q=0.3

Connection:
close

Host:
www.deviceinfo.me

User-Agent:

CCBot/3.0 (https://commoncrawl.org/faq/; info@commoncrawl.org)

Local (LAN) IP Address:

Unknown
Languages:

en-uS, en-gB, en (q=0.7), * (q=0.3)
Speakers:

Unknown
Microphones:

Unknown
Webcams:

Unknown
Graphics Card Name / Driver:

Unknown
CPU:
Architecture:
iCPU architectures can be spoofed.

Unknown. Could not detect.
Number of cores:

Unknown
Memory (RAM):

Unknown
Battery Status (Live):
iFalse positives can occur; desktop devices may show "Level: 100%" and "Charging: Yes".

Unknown
Bluetooth:

Unknown
Bluetooth Adapter:

Unknown
Device Orientation (Live) (Interval: 500ms):
Direction:
iMove and tilt your device in a figure 8 pattern to calibrate.

Unknown
Tilt Front / Back:

Unknown
Tilt Left / Right:

Unknown
Device Motion (Live) (Interval: 500ms):
Acceleration Including Gravity:

Unknown
Acceleration Excluding Gravity:

Unknown
Rotation:

Unknown
Device Pointing Method:
Mouse:

Unknown. Could not detect.
Touchscreen:

Unknown. Could not detect.
Fonts:
iSupports detecting most common fonts.
Results may vary depending on the browser used and the font.

Unknown
SpeechSynthesis:
i"SpeechSynthesis" is part of the "Web Speech API". The "Web Speech API" is for incorporating voice data into web apps. "SpeechSynthesis" is the controller interface for the speech service; this can be used to retrieve information about the synthesis voices available on the device, start and pause speech, and other commands.

Unknown
Speech Voices:

Unknown
Browser Plugins:

Unknown
Firefox Extensions:
iSupports detecting some enabled Firefox extensions that explicitly allow access only.
Supports detecting enabled Firefox extensions for:
1-Click Dailymotion Video Download, 1-Click YouTube Video Download, Ant.com add-on, Click&Clean, Download Status Bar, Firebug, Firefinder for Firebug, Google Image Search, Google Privacy, Grab and Drag, ImTranslator (Google Translate, Dictionary, TTS), MeasureIt, ScrapBook, Screenshoter (Fixed), Screengrab (fix version), Thumbnail Zoom Plus, Video WithOut Flash, VKontakte.ru Downloader, Youtube MP3 Podcaster.

Unknown
Java:

Unknown
ActiveX:

Unknown
ActiveX Extensions:
iSupports detecting enabled ActiveX extensions for:
ADO Stream Object, Adobe Acrobat Reader, Adobe Flash Player, Adobe Shockwave Player, DevalVR, Macromedia FlashPaper, Microsoft Shell UI Helper, Microsoft Silverlight, QuickTime, RealPlayer, RealPlayer G2, RealVideo, Scripting.Dictionary, Skype, Tabular Data Control, Windows Media Player, XML DOM Document, XMLHttpRequest.

Unknown
Browser MIME Types:
iA MIME type is a label used to identify a type of data. On the internet, MIME types are used to help browsers understand how to process files received from web servers.

Unknown
Content Filtering:
Ad Blocker:

Unknown
Ghostery Extension:

Unknown
HTTP Version:

1.1
TLS / SSL:
Protocol:

TLS version 1.2
Cipher:

ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384
Cookies:

Unknown
Number of history entries:
iFor current browser window.
Includes the page currently loaded.

Unknown
Previous tab name:
iFor current browser window.
Name of the current browser window given by a URL previously visited. Not all sites assign a name to the browser window.
Example: Facebook and Netflix assign a browser tab name when you access the "Log In" / "Sign In" page/section.

Unknown
Page Visibility Changes (Live):
iFor current browser window.
Detects current browser window page visibility state changes (foreground and background).
Initially Visible:

Unknown
Last Visible:

Unknown
Last Hidden:

Unknown
Tracking Protection:
i"Tracking Protection" is a feature that uses blacklists supplied by third parties to identify and block trackers.

Unknown
Private Browsing Mode:
iAlso known as "Privacy mode" or "Incognito mode".

Unknown
Do Not Track:
i"Do Not Track" (DNT) is a feature that allows users to tell every website they visit, their advertisers, and content providers, that they do not want their browsing behavior tracked. Honoring this setting is voluntary — individual websites are not required to respect it.

Disabled
Pop-up Windows:

Unknown
JavaScript:

Disabled or blocked
WebRTC:
i"Web Real-Time Communication" (WebRTC) is a collection of communications protocols and application programming interfaces that enable real-time communication over peer-to-peer connections. This allows web browsers to not only request resources from back end servers, but also real-time information from browsers of other users. This enables applications such as video conferencing, file transfer, chat, or desktop sharing without the need of either internal or external plugins.

Unknown
WebGL:
i"Web Graphics Library" (WebGL) is an API for rendering interactive 2D and 3D graphics within any compatible web browser without the use of plugins. WebGL is integrated completely into all the web standards of the browser allowing GPU accelerated usage of physics and image processing and effects as part of the web page canvas.
Version 0.9 - 1.0.4:

Unknown
Version 2.0 - 2.0.1:

Unknown
Extensions:

Unknown
WebSocket:
i"WebSocket" is a communications protocol that allows a user's browser and a server to communicate by sending/receiving messages on a full-duplex, bi-directional, communications channel over a single TCP connection.

Unknown
WebSocket Connections:

Unknown
Screen:
Orientation (Live):

Unknown
Portrait
Landscape
Resolution:
iScreen resolutions can be spoofed.
Supports some spoofing detection.
Accuracy may vary when JavaScript is disabled/blocked if zooming in/out.

?
 x 
?
 (pixels)
Aspect Ratio:

Unknown
Device Pixel Ratio:

Unknown
Color Depth:

Unknown
Browser Window Size:
iBrowser window sizes can be spoofed.
Supports some spoofing detection.
Outer:

Unknown
Inner:

Unknown
Browser Full Screen Mode:

Unknown
Browser Build Number / Identifier:
iFormat: YYYY-MM-DD / YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM:SS

Unknown
Page Current Scroll Position (Live):

Unknown
Keys Pressed (Live):
iAll keyboard keys pressed, including the date and time they were pressed, can be detected even if the cursor is not focused on anything. For security and privacy reasons, this server only displays the last key pressed.
Last Key Pressed:

Unknown
Caps Lock State:

Unknown
Mouse Position (Live):
Current Position In View:

Unknown
Current Position In Page:

Unknown
Last pressed/clicked position in page:

Unknown
Storage:
IndexedDB:

Unknown
Local Storage:

Unknown
Session Storage:

Unknown
Page Referrer:
iThe URL of the last webpage the user was on from which a link was followed and led to this request.

None, or hidden.
Page Request Date & Time:

Thu, Mar 23, 2023, 19:31:23  (UTC-04:00 EDT) (DST: Yes)
Performance:
Page Load Time:
Unknown
iThe total time between the user pressing/clicking a link and the webpage being fully loaded.
└┬┬
Network Time:
Unknown
iThe time between the user pressing/clicking a link and a connection with the server being established. This is network latency and largely out of our control. Includes the "DNS Lookup Time" and "TCP Connection Time".
   │├─
DNS Lookup Time:
Unknown
iThe time it takes to complete a domain name lookup. Part of the "Network Time".
   │└─
TCP Connection Time:
Unknown
iThe time it takes to establish a TCP connection to the server. Includes the SSL handshake time. Part of the "Network Time".
   ├─
Server Response Time:
Unknown
iThe time it takes for the server to respond to the user's request, including the network time from the user's location to the server. If high, reduce back-end processing time (server side) or place a server closer to users.
   ├─
Page Download Time:
Unknown
iThe time it takes to download the page from the server. If high, reduce the initial data size (server side).
   └─
Browser Time:
Unknown
iThe time it takes for the browser to process and display the webpage.
