A web browser security testing, privacy testing, and troubleshooting tool.

Device Type / Model:
iDevice types/models can be spoofed.
Unknown. Could not detect.
Operating System:
iOperating systems can be spoofed.
Unknown. Could not detect.
True Operating System Core:
iDetects true operating system core even if the operating system is spoofed.
Unknown
Browser:
iBrowsers can be spoofed.
CCBot
True Browser Core:
iSupports detecting true browser core even if the browser is spoofed, for: Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Internet Explorer, Safari, Opera, Konqueror.
Unknown
IP Address (WAN):
iSupports detecting IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. Supports detecting both the default and fallback (if assigned) IP addresses.
35.173.238.138 (IPv4)
Tor IP Address:
i"Tor" is free software and an open network that helps users defend against traffic analysis, a form of network surveillance that threatens personal freedom and privacy, confidential business activities and relationships, and state security.
Thu, Mar 23, 2023, 19:31:23 (UTC-04:00 EDT) (DST: Yes)
Local Time Zone:
America/New_York
Fingerprinting Resistance:
None detected
Canvas:
Unknown
Canvas Fingerprinting:
iDetects if canvas fingerprinting is allowed, blocked, or spoofed.
Unknown
AudioContext:
i"AudioContext" is part of the "Web Audio API". The "Web Audio API" is for processing and synthesizing audio in web applications. The "AudioContext" interface represents an audio-processing graph built from audio modules linked together.
Unknown
AudioContext Fingerprinting:
iDetects if "AudioContext" fingerprinting is allowed, disabled/blocked, or spoofed.
Unknown
User Agent:
iA user agent string usually contains the device type, operating system name and version, browser name and version, engine name and version, engine details, and sometimes other information. User agents can be spoofed. Supports some spoofing detection. Supports detecting all user agents.
i"SpeechSynthesis" is part of the "Web Speech API". The "Web Speech API" is for incorporating voice data into web apps. "SpeechSynthesis" is the controller interface for the speech service; this can be used to retrieve information about the synthesis voices available on the device, start and pause speech, and other commands.
iFor current browser window. Includes the page currently loaded.
Unknown
Previous tab name:
iFor current browser window. Name of the current browser window given by a URL previously visited. Not all sites assign a name to the browser window. Example: Facebook and Netflix assign a browser tab name when you access the "Log In" / "Sign In" page/section.
Unknown
Page Visibility Changes (Live):
iFor current browser window. Detects current browser window page visibility state changes (foreground and background).
i"Tracking Protection" is a feature that uses blacklists supplied by third parties to identify and block trackers.
Unknown
Private Browsing Mode:
iAlso known as "Privacy mode" or "Incognito mode".
Unknown
Do Not Track:
i"Do Not Track" (DNT) is a feature that allows users to tell every website they visit, their advertisers, and content providers, that they do not want their browsing behavior tracked. Honoring this setting is voluntary — individual websites are not required to respect it.
i"Web Real-Time Communication" (WebRTC) is a collection of communications protocols and application programming interfaces that enable real-time communication over peer-to-peer connections. This allows web browsers to not only request resources from back end servers, but also real-time information from browsers of other users. This enables applications such as video conferencing, file transfer, chat, or desktop sharing without the need of either internal or external plugins.
Unknown
WebGL:
i"Web Graphics Library" (WebGL) is an API for rendering interactive 2D and 3D graphics within any compatible web browser without the use of plugins. WebGL is integrated completely into all the web standards of the browser allowing GPU accelerated usage of physics and image processing and effects as part of the web page canvas.
Version 0.9 - 1.0.4:
Unknown
Version 2.0 - 2.0.1:
Unknown
Extensions:
Unknown
WebSocket:
i"WebSocket" is a communications protocol that allows a user's browser and a server to communicate by sending/receiving messages on a full-duplex, bi-directional, communications channel over a single TCP connection.
Unknown
WebSocket Connections:
Unknown
Screen:
Orientation (Live):
Unknown
Portrait
Landscape
Resolution:
iScreen resolutions can be spoofed. Supports some spoofing detection. Accuracy may vary when JavaScript is disabled/blocked if zooming in/out.
?
x
?
(pixels)
Aspect Ratio:
Unknown
Device Pixel Ratio:
Unknown
Color Depth:
Unknown
Browser Window Size:
iBrowser window sizes can be spoofed. Supports some spoofing detection.
iAll keyboard keys pressed, including the date and time they were pressed, can be detected even if the cursor is not focused on anything. For security and privacy reasons, this server only displays the last key pressed.
iThe URL of the last webpage the user was on from which a link was followed and led to this request.
None, or hidden.
Page Request Date & Time:
Thu, Mar 23, 2023, 19:31:23 (UTC-04:00 EDT) (DST: Yes)
Performance:
┌
Page Load Time:
Unknown
iThe total time between the user pressing/clicking a link and the webpage being fully loaded.
└┬┬
Network Time:
Unknown
iThe time between the user pressing/clicking a link and a connection with the server being established. This is network latency and largely out of our control. Includes the "DNS Lookup Time" and "TCP Connection Time".
│├─
DNS Lookup Time:
Unknown
iThe time it takes to complete a domain name lookup. Part of the "Network Time".
│└─
TCP Connection Time:
Unknown
iThe time it takes to establish a TCP connection to the server. Includes the SSL handshake time. Part of the "Network Time".
├─
Server Response Time:
Unknown
iThe time it takes for the server to respond to the user's request, including the network time from the user's location to the server. If high, reduce back-end processing time (server side) or place a server closer to users.
├─
Page Download Time:
Unknown
iThe time it takes to download the page from the server. If high, reduce the initial data size (server side).
└─
Browser Time:
Unknown
iThe time it takes for the browser to process and display the webpage.