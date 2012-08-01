A web browser security testing, privacy testing, and troubleshooting tool.

Detect All Reload Page

Unknown. Could not detect.

Operating System: i Operating systems can be spoofed.

Unknown. Could not detect. True Operating System Core: i Detects true operating system core even if the operating system is spoofed.

Unknown

Browser: i Browsers can be spoofed.

CCBot True Browser Core: i Supports detecting true browser core even if the browser is spoofed, for:

Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Internet Explorer, Safari, Opera, Konqueror.

Unknown

IP Address (WAN): i Supports detecting IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.

Supports detecting both the default and fallback (if assigned) IP addresses.

35.173.238.138 (IPv4) Tor IP Address: i "Tor" is free software and an open network that helps users defend against traffic analysis, a form of network surveillance that threatens personal freedom and privacy, confidential business activities and relationships, and state security.

No VPN IP Address:

Yes Proxy IP Address: i Supports detecting some proxy servers.

None detected Hostname:

ec2-35-173-238-138.compute-1.amazonaws.com

Location: Country:

United States (US) Region:

Virginia (VA) City:

Ashburn Latitude & Longitude:

39.04690, -77.49030

Unknown

Geolocation Latitude & Longitude:

Geolocation Accuracy Radius:



ISP:

Amazon.com Nameservers:

ns-1321.awsdns-37.org

ns-1670.awsdns-16.co.uk

ns-27.awsdns-03.com

ns-967.awsdns-56.net



Connection Status: Local Area Network (LAN) (Live):

Unknown Internet Access:

Unknown

Connection Type: Local Area Network (LAN):

Unknown Wide Area Network (WAN):

Broadband

Date & Time: System (Live):

Unknown System Time Zone:

Unknown Local:

Thu, Mar 23, 2023, 19:31:23 (UTC-04:00 EDT) (DST: Yes) Local Time Zone:

America/New_York

Fingerprinting Resistance:

None detected

Canvas:

Unknown

Unknown

AudioContext: i "AudioContext" is part of the "Web Audio API". The "Web Audio API" is for processing and synthesizing audio in web applications. The "AudioContext" interface represents an audio-processing graph built from audio modules linked together.

Unknown AudioContext Fingerprinting: i Detects if "AudioContext" fingerprinting is allowed, disabled/blocked, or spoofed.

Unknown

User Agent: i A user agent string usually contains the device type, operating system name and version, browser name and version, engine name and version, engine details, and sometimes other information.

User agents can be spoofed.

Supports some spoofing detection.

Supports detecting all user agents.

CCBot/3.0 (https://commoncrawl.org/faq/; info@commoncrawl.org)

HTTP Request Headers:

Accept:

text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8

Accept-Encoding: gzip

Accept-Language: en-us,en-gb,en;q=0.7,*;q=0.3

Connection: close

Host: www.deviceinfo.me

User-Agent:

CCBot/3.0 (https://commoncrawl.org/faq/; info@commoncrawl.org)



Local (LAN) IP Address:

Unknown

Languages:

en-uS, en-gB, en (q=0.7), * (q=0.3)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Graphics Card Name / Driver:

Unknown

CPU: Architecture: i CPU architectures can be spoofed.

Unknown. Could not detect. Number of cores:

Unknown

Memory (RAM):

Unknown

Battery Status (Live): i False positives can occur; desktop devices may show "Level: 100%" and "Charging: Yes".

Unknown Level: i Possible +/- 5% accuracy depending on the browser used.

Charging:

Time remaining before charged:

Time remaining before discharged:



Bluetooth:

Unknown Bluetooth Adapter:

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown Tilt Front / Back:

Unknown Tilt Left / Right:

Unknown

Device Motion (Live) (Interval: 500ms): Show / Hide Acceleration Including Gravity:

Unknown Acceleration Excluding Gravity:

Unknown Rotation:

Unknown

Device Pointing Method: Mouse:

Unknown. Could not detect. Touchscreen:

Unknown. Could not detect.

Results may vary depending on the browser used and the font.

Unknown

Results may vary depending on the browser used and the font.

Unknown Number of fonts detected:

Fonts List:



SpeechSynthesis: i "SpeechSynthesis" is part of the "Web Speech API". The "Web Speech API" is for incorporating voice data into web apps. "SpeechSynthesis" is the controller interface for the speech service; this can be used to retrieve information about the synthesis voices available on the device, start and pause speech, and other commands.

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Firefox Extensions: i Supports detecting some enabled Firefox extensions that explicitly allow access only.

Supports detecting enabled Firefox extensions for:

1-Click Dailymotion Video Download, 1-Click YouTube Video Download, Ant.com add-on, Click&Clean, Download Status Bar, Firebug, Firefinder for Firebug, Google Image Search, Google Privacy, Grab and Drag, ImTranslator (Google Translate, Dictionary, TTS), MeasureIt, ScrapBook, Screenshoter (Fixed), Screengrab (fix version), Thumbnail Zoom Plus, Video WithOut Flash, VKontakte.ru Downloader, Youtube MP3 Podcaster.

Unknown

Java:

Unknown



ActiveX:

Unknown Filtering:

Unknown

ADO Stream Object, Adobe Acrobat Reader, Adobe Flash Player, Adobe Shockwave Player, DevalVR, Macromedia FlashPaper, Microsoft Shell UI Helper, Microsoft Silverlight, QuickTime, RealPlayer, RealPlayer G2, RealVideo, Scripting.Dictionary, Skype, Tabular Data Control, Windows Media Player, XML DOM Document, XMLHttpRequest.

Unknown

Browser MIME Types: Show / Hide i A MIME type is a label used to identify a type of data. On the internet, MIME types are used to help browsers understand how to process files received from web servers.

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown Ghostery Extension:

Unknown

HTTP Version:

1.1

TLS / SSL: Protocol:

TLS version 1.2 Cipher:

ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384

Cookies:

Unknown

Number of history entries: i For current browser window.

Includes the page currently loaded.

Unknown

Previous tab name: i For current browser window.

Name of the current browser window given by a URL previously visited. Not all sites assign a name to the browser window.

Example: Facebook and Netflix assign a browser tab name when you access the "Log In" / "Sign In" page/section.

Unknown

Page Visibility Changes (Live): i For current browser window.

Detects current browser window page visibility state changes (foreground and background). Initially Visible:

Unknown Last Visible:

Unknown Last Hidden:

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Private Browsing Mode: i Also known as "Privacy mode" or "Incognito mode".

Unknown

Do Not Track: i "Do Not Track" (DNT) is a feature that allows users to tell every website they visit, their advertisers, and content providers, that they do not want their browsing behavior tracked. Honoring this setting is voluntary — individual websites are not required to respect it.

Disabled

Pop-up Windows:

Unknown

JavaScript:

Disabled or blocked

WebRTC: i "Web Real-Time Communication" (WebRTC) is a collection of communications protocols and application programming interfaces that enable real-time communication over peer-to-peer connections. This allows web browsers to not only request resources from back end servers, but also real-time information from browsers of other users. This enables applications such as video conferencing, file transfer, chat, or desktop sharing without the need of either internal or external plugins.

Unknown

WebGL: i "Web Graphics Library" (WebGL) is an API for rendering interactive 2D and 3D graphics within any compatible web browser without the use of plugins. WebGL is integrated completely into all the web standards of the browser allowing GPU accelerated usage of physics and image processing and effects as part of the web page canvas. Version 0.9 - 1.0.4:

Unknown Version 2.0 - 2.0.1:

Unknown Extensions:

Unknown

WebSocket: i "WebSocket" is a communications protocol that allows a user's browser and a server to communicate by sending/receiving messages on a full-duplex, bi-directional, communications channel over a single TCP connection.

Unknown WebSocket Connections:

Unknown

Screen: Orientation (Live):

Unknown Portrait Landscape Resolution: i Screen resolutions can be spoofed.

Supports some spoofing detection.

Accuracy may vary when JavaScript is disabled/blocked if zooming in/out.

? x ? (pixels) Aspect Ratio:

Unknown Device Pixel Ratio:

Unknown Color Depth:

Unknown

Browser Window Size: i Browser window sizes can be spoofed.

Supports some spoofing detection. Outer:

Unknown Inner:

Unknown

Browser Full Screen Mode:

Unknown

Browser Build Number / Identifier: i Format: YYYY-MM-DD / YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM:SS

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Keys Pressed (Live): i All keyboard keys pressed, including the date and time they were pressed, can be detected even if the cursor is not focused on anything. For security and privacy reasons, this server only displays the last key pressed. Last Key Pressed:

Unknown Optional Input Field:

Caps Lock State:

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown Current Position In Page:

Unknown Last pressed/clicked position in page:

Unknown

Storage: IndexedDB:

Unknown Local Storage:

Unknown Session Storage:

Unknown

Page Referrer: i The URL of the last webpage the user was on from which a link was followed and led to this request.

None, or hidden.

Page Request Date & Time:

Thu, Mar 23, 2023, 19:31:23 (UTC-04:00 EDT) (DST: Yes)